4 new COVID-19 cases announced in Thunder Bay District

Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, which is the lowest single-day increase in nearly a week.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday, with all four located in district communities.

The health unit said all four individuals are close contacts of existing cases.

The new cases are the fewest reported in a single-day since Jan. 12, when there was only a single case reported.

Sixteen previously announced cases are now considered resolved. There are 75 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows 3 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with one of those in the intensive care unit.

An update on the website of the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay shows one resident and two staff members who are active cases. At one point last week, the home had no active resident cases.

The home has had 23 resident deaths from COVID-19, which accounts for all but three of the total deaths in the Thunder Bay District.