8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

The latest positive tests were announced on Friday, which includes four in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area and four in district communities.

Two of the cases are at the Thunder Bay District Jail, where at least 15 had already been announced earlier this week. Another two are close contacts of existing cases, one is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, one had no known exposure to the virus, while the remaining two have yet to be determined.

Twelve previously announced cases are now considered resolved. There are 80 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows three patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those in the intensive care unit.

There have been 120 cases announced in the Thunder Bay District through the first 15 days of January.