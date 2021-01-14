8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Thunder Bay district

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Thursday. Four are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, two are in district communities and two are in First Nations communities.

One of the cases is at the Thunder Bay District Jail, where 14 had been reported the previous day. Two are related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, one is a close contact of an existing case and the other four remain under public health investigation.

Seven previously announced cases are now considered resolved. There are 84 active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows three patients hospitalized, with two in the intensive care unit.