Outbreak at Thunder Bay jail has 14 more COVID-19 cases

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests at the correctional facility on Wednesday, after an outbreak had been declared last week.

The cases at the jail represent the majority of the 18 new cases announced, which represents the highest single-day total of new cases since Dec. 23.

There are 84 active cases throughout the Thunder Bay District.

One new case has been reported at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay. An update on the home's website doesn't show any active resident cases, but there are six staff members who are considered active cases. Twenty-one residents have died from COVID-19.

Two of the other cases are close contacts and one had no known exposure to the virus.

All 18 of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows three patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of them in the intensive care unit.

A partial outbreak has been declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor on the fourth floor Lilac South and Iris North arears, after a staff member in the facility tested positive for COVID-19.