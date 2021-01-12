Single new case of COVID-19 reported in Thunder Bay District

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19, the fourth time since Christmas there has only been a single positive test.

The case, which was announced on Tuesday, is located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. The individual is a close contact of an existing case.

Seven previously announced cases are now considered resolved, lowering the current active case count in the Thunder Bay District to 68.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows three patients hospitalized, with two of those in the intensive care unit.

Twenty-two people in the Thunder Bay District have died from COVID-19, with 20 of those having been residents at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home. An update on the home's website shows six staff members who are considered active cases.