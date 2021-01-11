Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday.

Three of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, three are in district communities and four are in First Nations communities.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows three patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those in the intensive care unit.

There are 74 active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

Twenty-five cases had been reported over the weekend, which included 17 on Saturday and was the most reported in a single-day since Dec. 23.

Over the weekend, the health unit had announced several flights from Toronto to Thunder Bay where passengers could have been at a low risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Jan. 4 : WestJet Encore flight 3219 rows 16-20.

: WestJet Encore flight 3219 rows 16-20. Jan. 5 : WestJet Encore flight 3415 rows 7-13.

: WestJet Encore flight 3415 rows 7-13. Jan. 5 : WestJet Encore flight 3123 rows 7-13.

: WestJet Encore flight 3123 rows 7-13. Jan. 7: Air Canada Jazz flight 7936 rows 18-24.

Passengers on the flights seated in those rows are asked to carefully monitor themselves for symptoms. If any develop, they are urged to isolate immediately and contact an assessment centre for testing.