Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District, including four at correctional facilities

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, with four of those at correctional facilities.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Tuesday, marking the third-straight day with a single-digit increase in new cases.

All six of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Other than the cases in correctional facilities, one had no known exposure to the virus, and the source of exposure for the remaining one has yet to be determined.

There are 103 known active cases of COVID-19 across the Thunder Bay District. The first nine days of February have had 99 announced cases.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows three patients hospitalized, with one in the intensive care unit.

Following Monday's provincial announcement, the Thunder Bay District will remain in shutdown until Feb. 16, with the stay-at-home order remaining in effect. Health unit officials said they expect the region will then be transitioned into a different level of a revised provincial colour-coded pandemic response framework.