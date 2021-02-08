Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay District, matching the lowest single-day increase in the past three weeks.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday, which includes one new case at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

All four cases are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

Aside from the correctional centre case, the sources of exposure for the other three have yet to be determined.

Since only one new case was reported on Jan. 12, there have been three days with a rise of four cases, which happened on Monday, as well as Feb. 4 and Jan. 18.





The first eight days of February have had 93 announced cases.

There are 108 known active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.