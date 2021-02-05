12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

A double-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District is being reported for the fourth time in the past five days.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 12 new positive tests on Friday.

Ten of those cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area while the other two are in district communities.

Three of the cases are at the Thunder Bay District Jail, while five are close contacts of existing cases. Two are related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, one had no known exposure to the virus and the source of exposure for one is yet to be determined.

The health unit declared the outbreak at the Valard camp in Marathon for crews working on construction of the East-West Tie transmission project to be over.

Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, though neither are in the intensive care unit.

Twenty-eight previously announced cases are now considered resolved.

There are 118 known active cases across the Thunder Bay District.