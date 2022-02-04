COVID-19 numbers remain high in Thunder Bay but appear to have levelled off, officials say

The Omicron surge of COVID-19 appears to have peaked in the Thunder Bay district, says the local medical officer of health, though she adds there aren't yet signs of a consistent decline.

The most recent seven-day incidence rate for the area shows a dip in the last few weeks after reaching a high point in mid-January, according to data from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

As of Thursday, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 51 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, with eight of those in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay district, said case numbers seem to have plateaued.

"The numbers are still remaining a little bit high and not clearly going down in a consistent way," she said. "The numbers are indicating we still have a lot of spread of Omicron in our area."

The province began its latest phase of reopening this week. It includes allowing restaurants to resume indoor dining with capacity limits and for indoor recreation facilities, including gyms, to again open their doors.

DeMille said the decision to implement or lift public health measures is a balancing act, with many factors that affect case counts, which make them tough to predict.

"We have learned a lot in the last two years of managing this," DeMille said on Thursday. "I think we really all need to take ownership of doing the right thing so we can have businesses and places open, and that we're able to use those places."

DeMille said everybody has a role, including wearing masks and staying home when sick.

'Likely reflective of a real decline'

Across the province, test positivity rates appear to be declining, said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

Ontario's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, says a number of key metrics point in the right direction as Omicron case counts stabilize across the province. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"Based on the current stabilization in Ontario's testing strategy, this is likely reflective of a real decline.

"Long-term care outbreaks are also declining, and we recently saw the first decline in the number of active resident cases in long-term care since the Omicron variant became the dominant strain.

"There's also been an increase of wastewater sites across the province reporting a downward trend in COVID-19 detection," added Moore. "These trends are encouraging, but we must remain vigilant and adhere to the measures that are helping reduce transmission."