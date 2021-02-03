Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay District, including more cases at correctional facilities.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Wednesday, with two of those at the Thunder Bay District Jail and another two at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

For the remaining cases, seven are close contacts of existing cases and one had no known exposure to the virus.

Eleven of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. One case is in a First Nation community.

There are 139 known active cases across the Thunder Bay District.

One person is hospitalized with COVID-19.

The first three days of February have had a total of 42 cases.