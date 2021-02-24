Number of active COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay District exceeds 300

The Thunder Bay District has over 40 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, and third time in the last six days, with the number of active cases now exceeding 300.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 46 positive test results on Wednesday, which is the second-highest number in a single day during the pandemic.

The health unit also announced a death related to the COVID-19, which is the 28th for the region.

There are 306 active cases in the Thunder Bay District, with 224 announced over the last six days.





For the new cases announced on Wednesday, 31 are close contacts of existing cases. One new case has been confirmed at the Chartwell Hilldale retirement home outbreak, while three other cases had no known exposure to the virus. The source of exposure for 11 cases has yet to be determined.

Forty-one of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, while three are in First Nations and two are in district communities.

The Geraldton District Hospital posted to Facebook Wednesday morning that two new cases are in the Greenstone area, which now has a total of three active cases.