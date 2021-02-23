Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

The Thunder Bay District is marking its second-highest single day increase in new COVID-19 cases.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 41 new cases on Tuesday, the second time in five days with at least 40 new cases.

Over the last five days, there have been 178 cases recorded.

The 273 active cases is the highest in the Thunder Bay District throughout the entire pandemic.

For the cases announced on Tuesday, 21 are close contacts of existing cases. There is one new case at each of the Thunder Bay District Jail and Musselwhite Mine outbreaks. Six cases had no known exposure to the virus and the source of exposure for 12 remains undetermined.

All but four of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the others in First Nations communities.

The high for most cases in one day was on Jan. 21, when there were 56, though the majority were linked to correctional centre outbreaks.