36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

The Thunder Bay District has 36 new cases of COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday, which marks the fourth straight day with a case increase of at least 25.

The last four days have accounted for 137 cases, with a total of 406 so far in February.

There are 257 active cases across the district, which is the highest of any point during the nearly year-long pandemic.

For the cases announced on Monday, 25 are close contacts of existing cases. One new case was reported at the Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak, while six had no known exposure to the virus. The source of exposure for four has yet to be determined.

All but two are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the others in First Nations communities.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows 14 active cases hospitalized, with four of them in the intensive care unit.