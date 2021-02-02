Total number of COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay District surpasses 1,000

The Thunder Bay District has now recorded over 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 16 new cases on Tuesday, putting the region's total case counts to four digits.





All 16 new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, including four at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre and three at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Five are close contacts of existing cases, one is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario and one had no known exposure to the virus. The source of exposure has yet to be determined for two of the cases.

There are 142 known active cases across the Thunder Bay District.

There have been 30 cases reported through the first two days of February. January had the most cases of any month so far during the pandemic, with 387.

Of the total 1,001 cases in the Thunder Bay District, 794 have been within outbreak settings or are close contacts of previous cases. For 160, they had no known exposure to the virus.

There have been 27 deaths in the Thunder Bay District related to COVID-19.