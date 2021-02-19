Forty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Friday, which brings the number of active cases to 198.

The number of new cases is the second-most announced on a single day, with the highest being 56 on Jan. 21.





All but one of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the other in a First Nations community. Thirty are close contacts of existing cases, one is at the Thunder Bay District Jail, one had no known exposure to the virus and the remaining eight are still under public health investigation.

There have been 10 straight days with a double-digit increase in new cases. The first 19 days of February have had 309 cases announced.