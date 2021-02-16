27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district over the last 2 days

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days.

The latest positive tests were announced on Tuesday, which also includes 10 cases reported on the holiday Monday.

All 27 of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

One case is at the Thunder Bay District Jail, one is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, one had no known exposure to the virus and 21 are close contacts of existing cases. The source of exposure for the other three has yet to be determined.

There have been seven consecutive days with a double digit increase in new cases. The 618 cases reported through the first 47 days of 2021 surpasses the total recorded in all of 2020.

There have been 231 cases through the first 16 days of February.