26 new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay District

There are 26 new positive COVID-19 tests in the Thunder Bay District, the second day in a row with a single-day increase of more than 20 cases.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest cases on Friday, with all located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

Nineteen are close contacts of existing cases, while two are at the Chartwell Hilldale retirement residence in Thunder Bay where an outbreak had been declared on Feb. 3. One case is at the Thunder Bay District Jail. One had no known exposure to the virus, while the source of exposure for the remaining three has yet to be determined.

There are 121 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District. The first 12 days of February have had 159 cases announced.

The Lakehead District School Board on Friday announced that another positive case has been associated with Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute. The board said, while it is the second case at the school, an outbreak isn't being declared because there is no evidence of spread within the school setting.

Late Thursday night, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said there has been a new positive test reported at St. Martin School, but it isn't connected to the previous case so an outbreak isn't being declared.