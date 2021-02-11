21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Thunder Bay District, the highest single-day increase in nearly a week.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Thursday, with nine of those cases at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

All 21 cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

Aside from the cases at the jail, seven are close contacts of existing cases while the source of exposure for five remains under public health investigation.

There are 106 known active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.

The cases are the most announced in a single-day since Feb. 6, when there were 22. The first 11 days of February have had 133 cases announced.





The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said three patients are confirmed to be hospitalized with COVID-19, including one in the intensive care unit, along with seven others admitted as presumptive cases.

Overall, the hospital is at 94 per cent capacity.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit announced three new cases in its Kenora region on Thursday. There are 14 active cases in the health unit's catchment area, with 12 of those in the Kenora region and one each in the Rainy River District and Sioux Lookout region.

Officials with the Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora said there are four patients with COVID-19 admitted to the facility, including two with what are described as severe symptoms.