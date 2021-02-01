14 positive COVID-19 tests reported in Thunder Bay District

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, with 10 of those at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday, with all of those cases located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.





The health unit said, other than the jail outbreak cases, three are close contacts of existing cases and one had no known exposure to the virus.

There are 143 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows one patient hospitalized. Twenty-seven people in the district have died from COVID-19.