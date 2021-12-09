Anyone 12 and older playing indoor sports in Thunder Bay will need a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say

Participants in organized sporting activity over the age of 12 in the Thunder Bay district will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 early in the new year.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Thursday announced the revised restrictions, which will take effect on Jan. 31, 2022.

Previously, the health unit had required coaches, officials and spectators to all be vaccinated but the athletes were exempt. Several organizations, including Hockey Northwestern Ontario and the Superior Secondary Schools Athletic Association, had already implemented their own individual vaccination requirements for participants.

In its news release, the health unit said indoor sporting activities increase close contact and have potential to result in COVID-19 transmission.

'Difficult times'

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, with all of those cases in the immediate Thunder Bay area. The district's active case count fell to 122, after being as high as 137 earlier this week.

Thunder Bay district medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille, in an interview on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning on Thursday, described the current situation as "difficult times."

DeMille said measures will be taken, with messaging to come out within the next couple of days.

"Our rise in cases that we've experienced over the last couple of weeks is certainly concerning," she said. "We've been working very hard on a number of initiatives to be able to bring the numbers down and to target where we need to, and really hope the numbers will drop."

Earlier this week, Ontario COVID-19 science advisory table scientific director Dr. Peter Juni had suggested local public health measures be considered for Thunder Bay. Juni specifically mentioned reducing capacity for restaurants and bars, as well as limits for the number of people allowed at indoor private gatherings.

What does this mean for the holidays?

DeMille said it's concerning to see an increase in cases as the holiday season approaches.

She acknowledged that it's supposed to be a fun, relaxing time of year, but said people might need to consider changing their plans.

"People absolutely have to be looking at indoor gatherings," she said. "I would be uncomfortable with anything over 10 or 12 people for any type of indoor gathering. I think they should also limit the number of gatherings that they might have or be or attend."

Recommendations around holiday gatherings and travel are expected to be made in the coming days, she added.

Omicron in Thunder Bay

DeMille said a fifth omicron case had been confirmed, after the initial four were positively identified over the weekend. At the time,officials said there were four other cases that were expected to be confirmed in the coming days. All were within one household and there was a direct link to southern Africa.

She said the health unit is considering this to be a period of heightened surveillance, but there aren't any cases beyond the initial household.

"At this time there's no evidence, at least in this particular cluster, that it has spread to the broader community," DeMille said.