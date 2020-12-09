4th resident of Southbridge Roseview dies from COVID-19

A Thunder Bay long-term care home has had a fourth resident die from COVID-19, along with four more positive cases.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 14 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, with four of those among residents and staff members at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home.

The four latest cases were detected through facility-wide testing on Sunday, which also included nine cases that had been previously announced on Tuesday.

A Wednesday update on the Southbridge Roseview website shows the latest resident death. According to the update, there are 47 active resident cases and 26 active staff member cases.

The other cases announced on Wednesday include eight located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with two in district communities.

Three are close contacts of existing cases, three had no known exposure to the virus and the source of transmission for the others remains unknown.

There are 118 active cases in the Thunder Bay District, with a total of six deaths from COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay District has had 400 cases during the pandemic, with 283 of those announced since the start of November.