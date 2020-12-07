Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports lowest COVID-19 case increase in 11 days

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in over 10 days.

Two positive tests were announced on Monday, which is the fewest new cases in a single day since Nov. 26.

Both of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. One is a close contact of an existing case, while the other had no known exposure to the virus.

There are 110 active cases in the Thunder Bay District. The outbreak at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay has 40 residents and 21 staff members who are active cases, according to an update on the home's website.

The health unit's data dashboard shows four patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with one of those in the intensive care unit.

The two most recent cases bring the total number in the Thunder Bay District since the start of the pandemic to 376, with 259 of those reported since Nov. 6.

The Thunder Bay District was officially moved into the orange, or restrict, level of the province's pandemic framework on Monday.