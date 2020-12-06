COVID-19 case count in Thunder Bay District rises by 16 over the weekend

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including one case associated with a school.

Eight positive tests were reported on each of Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 120 active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

Of the 16 cases, 11 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area while the other five are in district communities. Eleven are close contacts of existing cases, two have no known exposure and the cause of transmission for the other three remains unknown.

The health unit's website shows four patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with one of those in the intensive care unit.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre declared an outbreak in its oncology unit. The hospital did not provide any further information about the number of cases, nor whether patients or staff members have been affected.

Provincial guidelines require a COVID-19 outbreak declaration when there are two or more confirmed patient or staff cases within a hospital within a 14-day period and where both affected individuals could have reasonably acquired the virus while within the hospital.

The hospital is freezing admissions to the unit and suspending essential care partner visitation, with the exception of end-of-life patients.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed they were notified on Saturday night of one case that has been associated with St. Martin School. In a statement, the board said there is no evidence of school-related spread of the virus.

The affected cohort will remain at home. The school board said a third party will perform a deep cleaning of the school, which includes disinfectant fogging.

The Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay, which has a declared COVID-19 outbreak, has 46 active resident and 11 active staff member cases, according to the home's website.

Four employees at the Barrick Hemlo gold mine near Marathon have been confirmed as COVID-19 cases. Anyone who worked as part of the underground shift on day shifts between Nov. 21-25, as well as night shifts between Nov. 26-29, are asked to immediately go into isolation.