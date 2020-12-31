2 more residents of Thunder Bay long-term care home dead from COVID-19

Two more residents of a Thunder Bay long-term care home have died from COVID-19.

The latest resident deaths at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home were listed in a Thursday morning update posted on the home's website.

In a COVID-19 outbreak since mid-November, the facility has had a total of 19 residents die from the virus, accounting for all but two of the 21 deaths in the Thunder Bay District. There are 21 residents and seven staff members who are considered active cases.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit also announced five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. All are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Three are close contacts of existing cases while two remain under public health investigation.



One person is hospitalized with COVID-19. One person is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Ten cases are now considered resolved. There are 68 active cases, the lowest since late November.