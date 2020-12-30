One new COVID-19 case, one death reported in Thunder Bay District

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting its lowest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in over a month.

One new positive test was reported on Wednesday, the first time since Nov. 11 there had been a day with only a single case. Daily reports were not provided on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, which were included in the 10 cases announced on Dec. 27.

The new case is located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area and is a close contact of an existing case.

One new death was reported, the 19th in the area, which the Thunder Day District Health Unit confirmed is at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home. It would be the 17th resident death from COVID-19 at the facility since an outbreak was declared last month.

Nine previous cases are now considered resolved, with 75 active cases across the Thunder Bay District.