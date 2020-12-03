Surveillance testing finds 10 more COVID-19 cases at Southbridge Roseview long-term care home

The Thunder Bay District has 12 more cases of COVID-19.

The latest positive tests were announced by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Thursday, the third straight day with a double digit increase in new case announcements.

Ten of the new cases were detected through surveillance testing of residents and staff members at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay, which has a declared COVID-19 outbreak.

A second round of testing was done at the home on Tuesday, following initial facility-wide testing last week that resulted in 28 cases.

The other two cases reported on Thursday are located in Marathon, with both close contacts of existing cases. The Marathon Family Health Team said there are five total cases in that community.

The health unit's COVID-19 data website shows five COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with one of those in the intensive care unit.

The Thunder Bay District has a total of 343 cases of COVID-19, with 226 of those announced since the start of November.