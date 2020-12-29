Latest resident death at Southbridge Roseview long-term care home brings total to 16

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, along with the death of another long-term care resident.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Tuesday, which brings the active case count to 84.



All of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Three are at Southbridge Roseview, six are close contacts of existing cases and public health officials have yet to make a determination on the other case.

An update on the Southbridge Roseview website shows 16 residents have died from COVID-19, which account for all but two of the deaths in the Thunder Bay District. There are 23 residents and seven staff members who are considered active cases. The home has been in an outbreak since mid-November.

Ten existing cases are now considered resolved. There are no patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health unit cautioned that people on three flights from Toronto to Thunder Bay last week could be at a low-risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Dec. 20 : Flight AC7932 rows 14-20

: Flight AC7932 rows 14-20 Dec. 21 : Flight AC7936 rows 18-24

: Flight AC7936 rows 18-24 Dec. 22: Flight AC7936 rows 13-19

People in those seats on the flights are urged to carefully monitor themselves for symptoms, to immediately isolate if any develop and contact an assessment centre for testing.