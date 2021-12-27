Active COVID-19 case count in Thunder Bay district rises to highest level in nearly 9 months

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 89 new COVID-19 cases over the Christmas weekend.

The health unit announced the positive tests on Monday, which cover a three-day period. The active case count for the district is 152, which is the most since early April.

The majority of the new cases — 76 — are in the Thunder Bay area. The other 13 are located in district communities.

Thirty-four are household or other close contacts of existing cases, 12 are related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, and four had no known exposure to the virus. A determination of the source of exposure for 39 cases remains pending.

There have been 402 cases announced during the first 27 days of December, including 158 in the last seven days.

Omicron spreading in Northwestern Health Unit area

The Northwestern Health Unit announced 79 new cases, bringing its active case count to 172.

Of the new cases, there are 24 in each of the Kenora and Dryden health hubs. The Sioux Lookout health hub had 12, with eight in the Red Lake health hub, six in the Fort Frances health hub, and five in the Emo health hub.

Northwestern Health Unit officials cautioned that the Omicron variant is spreading quickly across the region, and is likely present in all local communities.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, the medical officer of health, said the risk of being exposed to the virus increases with more gatherings.

There's also concern that the increase in cases may soon place demands on the health care system that exceed its capacity.

"As case numbers increase, hospitalizations often do as well," Young Hoon said.