29 new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district on Christmas Eve

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve.

The health unit announced the latest positive test results on Friday, bringing the active case count to 91.

The number of active cases is at its highest level in two weeks. There have been 313 cases announced during the first 24 days of December.

A health unit spokesperson said an update wasn't originally planned to be released on Friday, but the announcement was made due to the number of cases.

Twenty-four of the new cases are located in the Thunder Bay area, with five in district communities.

Ten of those cases are household or other close contacts of previously announced cases, six are related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, three had no known exposure to the virus and 10 remain pending.