Presence of Omicron variant appears to be increasing in Thunder Bay district, DeMille says

Presumed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are beginning to increase in the Thunder Bay district, says the local medical officer of health.

The first cases of the variant were detected in Thunder Bay on Dec. 5, with at least four confirmed as part of a cluster of as many as eight potential cases with a direct link to southern Africa.

Since then, Omicron is believed to have become the predominant strain of COVID-19 for most of Ontario, fuelling a wave that resulted in a single-day high for most cases in the province on Thursday.

Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay district, said it takes several days after an initial positive test to confirm the variant.

She said there are more presumed cases of the variant locally since that initial discovery.

"We still do have a lot of Delta though, but [we're] starting to see perhaps a declining of the Delta and more Omicron," DeMille said.

20 new cases on Thursday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the active case count to 70.

Sixteen of those new cases are located in the Thunder Bay area, with three in district communities and one in a First Nation. Five are related to travel outside of the region, five are household or other close contacts, four had no known exposure to the virus and six remain pending.

The health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the 5 North unit of St. Joseph's Hospital. The health unit said three individuals associated with the hospital have been identified as having the virus, with a determination that transmission happened within the facility.

The health unit said it is working with St. Joseph's Care Group to do a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing, along with on-site inspection.

The increasing presence of the Omicron variant has led to significant public demand for rapid testing kits.

DeMille described the rollout, which included a quantity of those kits only being briefly available at just one Thunder Bay LCBO outlet, as "disjointed."

"I think that's a big part of the issue, is that the supply isn't there to make it readily available to people," she said.

"I think there's a lot of promise in the use of rapid testing and a lot of talk about it, and certainly advocacy for it, but it's really not necessarily manifesting very well operationally at this time."

'We won't be able to do everything'

As people scramble to get their hands on rapid tests, provincial officials have encouraged people to consider notifying their close contacts themselves if they test positive.

DeMille said case numbers seen in other parts of the province will likely make it impossible for public health units to manage case management and contact tracing on their own.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is expecting to be making more use of provincial resources to do contact tracing, she added.

Dr. Janet DeMille is the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay district. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit YouTube)

"We, as a public health unit, will be focusing on high risk settings and high risk situations," she said, specifically mentioning health care workers, long-term care homes and other congregate settings.

"Especially with Omicron, we won't be able to do everything. Our systems will be overloaded."

DeMille urged people who test positive with a rapid test to isolate, inform their household contacts to isolate, and then arrange a PCR test through an assessment centre.

With Christmas just two days away, DeMille said she recognizes the toll of the prolonged pandemic as case numbers provincially reach their highest levels yet, but emphasized that people need to follow proper precautions.

"I really feel that what's happening with Omicron and what we're expecting and the uncertainties we're currently dealing with, and then of course the imposition of further restrictions, these are really challenging times," she said.

"It was really discouraging what's happened with the appearance of Omicron and the implications for that."