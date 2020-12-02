Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Wednesday, the fourth time in the last six days there has been a double digit increase in new cases.

All but one of the new cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. The exception, which is in a district community, is related to travel. Eight of the individuals are close contacts of existing cases, while two had no known exposure to the virus.

There are 99 active cases.

The health unit's website shows three people hospitalized with COVID-19, with one of those in the intensive care unit.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay has 38 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive, an increase of one each from the previous update on the home's website. Two residents of the home have died.