COVID-19 situation in Thunder Bay District 'precarious,' DeMille says

The medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District considers the local COVID-19 situation to be precarious.

There have been 483 cases of COVID-19 in the district during the pandemic, with 366 of those reported since the start of November. The district is currently in the third-tier orange level of the province's pandemic response framework, after having been in the lowest level at this time one month ago.

"Really, since the beginning of November we've had an elevated level of COVID-19 cases in our area. There's been some fluctuations, of course, but it is still at a high level, a long way from where we were back in October and the summer," Dr. Janet DeMille said.

"We're not really seeing it improve substantially. While the last couple of weeks it feels more stable, in that it's not increasing, but it's not meaningfully going down. Over the next couple of weeks, over the next month, it's hard to predict if we continue on the way we're going, what will happen."

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 16 new cases on Friday, which brings the current active case count to 109. All but one of those new cases is located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the other one in a First Nations community.

"It's very hard to look at the upcoming holidays and to not do the kinds of gatherings we normally do," DeMille said. "It's hard on people. It's hard to maintain those measures but that also puts us at risk."

The new cases include eight at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay, which has been in an outbreak for over a month. Over 100 hundred people living or working in the home have tested positive. Twelve of the 14 deaths in the Thunder Bay District were residents at the home.

The other eight cases in the community at large are divided in half as being a close contact, or as pending.

An update on the home's website showed 16 residents and 12 staff members who are active cases.

"The virus is still there in the facility," she said.