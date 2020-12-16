Nine new cases added to Thunder Bay District COVID-19 count on Dec. 16

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District for a second consecutive day.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Wednesday, which marks the fifth day in a row with single digit case increases.

All of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Every new positive test is a close contact of an existing case.

There are 103 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District as of Dec. 16. Fourteen people have died from the virus, with 12 of those having been residents at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay.

An update on the home's website shows 14 residents and 13 staff members who are active cases.

The health unit's data dashboard shows no patients hospitalized with COVID-19.