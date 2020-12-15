Nine new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay District

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Tuesday, which brings the active case count to 115.

Eight of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the other in a district community. Six are close contacts of existing cases, one had no known exposure to the virus and the other two have not been determined.

Another resident at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home has died from the virus. Twelve of the 14 deaths in the Thunder Bay District have been residents of the facility.

There are no patients hospitalized with COVID-19.