Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Thunder Bay District on Thursday

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Thursday, which brings the number of currently active cases to 119.

Six of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, while the other three are in district communities. The Marathon Family Health Team confirmed three cases in the community, which brings the total to 15.

Seven are close contacts of existing cases, while one had no known exposure to the virus and one is related to travel.

All of the new cases are in self-isolation.

The health unit's website shows two patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with one in the intensive care unit.

Nine people have died of COVID-19, with seven of those having been residents at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay.