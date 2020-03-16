City of Thunder Bay closes facilities, cancels council meetings over COVID-19 concerns

The City of Thunder Bay is closing a number of facilities, and cancelling council meetings over concerns about a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the city. However, Mayor Bill Mauro said at a media event on Monday that the city is acting in "an abundance of caution" in an effort to prevent the arrival of COVID-19 in the city.

"This is pretty much the ultimate team game that we are involved in," Mauro said. "We are all in this together."

Several Thunder Bay facilities are being closed until further notice, effective Monday, March 13:

Canada Games Complex

Churchill Pool

Volunteer Pool

All city-run arenas (the Fort William Gardens, Neebing, Delaney, Port Arthur, Grandview, Current River)

The 55 Plus Centre and West Arthur Community Centre

Community centres (West Thunder, Current River, North End, Oliver Road, North McIntyre, Jumbo Gardens, South Neebing, Vale, Vickers Heights)

The Kinsmen Youth Centre

The Baggage Building Arts Centre

The Water Garden Pavilion

Monday's meeting of Thunder Bay City Council was also cancelled, and meetings of advisory committees and working groups are suspended. Future meetings will only be scheduled as needed.

Provincial offences court is closed until April 4, and all matters will be rescheduled when courts resume. The court administration office in Victoriaville Centre will remain open to take fine payments.

Daycare centres in schools will be closed until April 5; however, the city said the Grace Remus and Algoma child care centres, as well as city-delivered licensed private home child care, will continue to operate. City manager Norm Gale said the situation with child care was fluid, and that parents should be ready to make alternate arrangements on short notice.

The Harry Kirk Archives and Records Centre will be closed to the public, although staff will be available by phone or appointment for research purposes.

And while Thunder Bay Transit and Lift+ will continue to operate, the city is advising people to avoid non-essential trips, and not to take transit if they're feeling unwell.

There remain a number of unanswered questions, however.

For example, Gale said he couldn't comment yet on whether city staff who work at the closed facilities will continue to be paid during the closures.

A 'fluid sitiuation'

"The corporation is disparate, the employees belong to different collective agreements, the employees are non-union, and it depends on the circumstances and the nature of their work," Gale said. "We are working on this now, we are communicating with our employees, but the answer to that question is broad and complex."

In addition, Gale said no decision has been made in terms of helping residents with bills, such as taxes or utilities, through extending payment deadlines.

"It's a fluid situation, and I can't say at this time," Gale said. "We're also watching government, Ontario and Canada, make decisions, as well. We are responsive, and we are sensitive to these circumstances."

Mauro said the city will also work to ensure no major projects are delayed due to less-frequent council meetings.

"I'll still be coming into the office," Mauro said. "We met this morning with the clerk, asking her to come back, advise us what is on the agendas of the next two, three council meetings, to ensure that there's nothing that needs to be done, that's time sensitive, that we miss, or that slides by."

"We'll have a better sense of what we need to do, and whether or not we will be announcing future cancellations of council meetings ... in the next two or three days, I would say."