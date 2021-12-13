Thunder Bay's COVID-19 Monday numbers are out: 22 new cases, 66 recoveries reported

Health officials in Thunder Bay are reporting another 22 cases of COVID-19, though 66 cases are now considered resolved.

Those cases were reported over the weekend, and all of the cases were reported to be in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. Here's the breakdown of how those cases were spread:

Eight cases came from household contact.

Six came from close contact in other settings.

Four are linked to travel outside the region.

Three cases have no known exposure.

As of Monday afternoon there are 71 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.

The city has been dealing with rising case counts since earlier in the fall, fuelled primarily through outbreaks connected with local schools.

Meanwhile, leaders with all 12 hospitals in the northwestern Ontario health region have announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates. They say the change aligns them with policies at long-term care homes that have similar policies.

Provincially, Ontario reported 1,536 further cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province's science advisory group estimated that about 21 per cent of all new infections are being caused by the omicron variant.

Today's provincial case count is a 73 per cent jump over the same time last week. The seven-day average of daily cases has climbed to 1,328, its highest point in more than six months and a 41 per cent rise from last Monday.