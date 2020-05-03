Skip to Main Content
One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay, in person hospitalized
Thunder Bay·New

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Thunder Bay.

Case is not linked to potential outbreak of COVID-19 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on June 2, to be a man in his 80s who is now in hospital in Thunder Bay. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

The person, a man in his 80s, is in hospital at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The person is from the city or surrounding area.

The exposure category, as determined by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, is listed as 'pending.' However, the TBDHU said the case is not connected to a potential COVID-19 outbreak announced by the hospital on Monday.

A visiting physician tested positive for the virus, and had interacted with potentially more than 100 staff members and patients before test results were received on on Sunday night.

There are 3 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District, and one active case in the Northwestern Health Unit jurisdiction.

