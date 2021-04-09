Thunder Bay, Northwestern health units each report 1 more death, 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district in northwestern Ontario is at its lowest level in two months.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced 12 positive test results on Friday, the eighth straight day with a single-day case increase of less than 20.

There are 101 active cases in the region, the fewest since 93 were reported on Feb. 10.

Seven of the new cases are in First Nations communities, while five are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Seven had no known exposure to the virus, two were non-household close contacts, one related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, and the source of exposure for two has yet to be determined.

The health unit also announced another death related to COVID-19, the 55th for the Thunder Bay district.

Eighty-nine cases were announced in the first nine days of April, compared to 470 iin the same period of time in March.

Northwestern Health Unit adds 12 new cases

On Friday, the neighbouring Northwestern Health Unit announced 12 new cases: nine in its Sioux Lookout health hub, two in the Kenora hub and one in the Rainy River hub.

There are 50 active cases in the health unit's service area: 30 in the Sioux Lookout health hub and 15 in the Kenora health hub. Three are in the Dryden health hub, and one each in the Fort Frances and Rainy River hubs.

Seven people in the Northwestern Health Unit who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.