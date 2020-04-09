2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area on April 9.

The health unit said both cases are men in their 40s. Both are self-isolating, and their exposure category is listed as pending.

The episode date, which is either the first date of symptoms, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date or date reported to the TBDHU is listed for one case as March 30, while the other is April 5.

The new cases bring the total in the area under TBDHU jurisdiction to 23, with 18 of those in Thunder Bay and any surrounding municipalities. One other case is in a remote First Nation, and the remaining four in district communities.