15 new COVID-19 cases, including one variant, in Thunder Bay District on Wednesday

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, including one involving a variant of concern.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Wednesday.

The active case count has dropped to 148, which is its lowest since Feb. 13.

For the new cases, six are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, five are in First Nations and four are in district communities.

Six are household contacts of existing cases, three are other close contacts, five had no known exposure to the virus and the source of exposure for one has yet to be determined.

The total number of identified variant cases in the Thunder Bay District is five.