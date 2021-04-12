13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit said three of the cases have no known exposure, and three are due to household contact.

Three are the result of other close contact, three from travel outside the region, and one case remains under investigation.

Nine of Monday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, three in are Indigenous communities, and one case is in a district community.

Twenty previously announced cases are listed as resolved. As of Monday, there are 91 active, confirmed cases in the district, the health unit said.

The active case count is at its lowest level since Jan. 20, when there were 73.

Monday's new cases also include cases confirmed on Sunday, as the health unit announced on the weekend it would no longer report Sunday cases separately.

Rather, Sunday cases will now be included in the Monday update. The numbers provided did not break down which of the announced 13 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, and which were confirmed on Monday.