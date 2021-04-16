21 new COVID-19 cases reported across northwestern Ontario

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay District, with the number of active cases now below 60.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Friday, along with two more deaths related to the virus.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Thunder Bay District is now 58.

The health unit also identified one new variant of concern case, which is its 10th.

Of the new cases, six are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, one is in a district community and one is in a First Nations community. Four are household contacts of existing cases, two had no known exposure to the virus, one is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario and one remains under public health investigation.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced 13 new cases Friday, with a total of 61 active cases across its service area.

Four of the new cases are in the Sioux Lookout health hub, two are in the Kenora health hub and the Dryden and Rainy River health hubs each have one new case.

In the Emo health hub, five new cases were announced, where outbreaks were declared this week at the Calvary Baptist Church and the Sturgeon Creek Alternative Program school.

According to the NWHU, the Sturgeon Creek Alternative Program School outbreak impacts all students and staff at the facility. All individuals identified as high risk contacts of positive cases will be contacted by end of day on April 16.

The Emo and Sioux Lookout health hubs have the highest number of active cases in the region, accounting for 48 of the cases in the region.

On Friday, the head of the NWHU said "a lot" of case and contact management is underway now that two COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in Emo, adding that the area is now considered to be at "increased risk."

"It is affecting a large number of people. The population size for that area is not large. People need to be mindful of that increased risk and to be following public health measures," said Dr. Kit Young Hoon.

Young Hoon could not confirm whether the two Emo outbreaks announced this week are related to each other, adding that there is still an investigation underway into the situation.

"Linking outbreaks is always a tricky thing to do, particularly in small communities and it does lead to privacy issues when we start to identify links between outbreaks," she said.