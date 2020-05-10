COVID-19 still spreading but case numbers appear to have stabilized, medical officer of health says

The medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay district says the number of recent COVID-19 cases appears to have stabilized after a period during which the rates were the highest in the province.

The region had 210 active cases on Thursday, with 23 new cases reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), while in early March that number had reached as high as 470.

But even though the number of cases has dropped in the last few weeks, the numbers are still high, said Dr. Janet DeMille, adding the seven-day average is still over 100. Nine of the last 10 days have had single-day case increases of at least 20.

"We do see a few clusters of cases here and there that might be increasing our case numbers this week, but I think we're still seeing COVID-19 in various different places and it's spreading," DeMille said.

"It's spreading to households, like people in the same home. People who might be getting together and interacting with one another, we're seeing that spread."

The Thunder Bay district has been in the Grey-Lockdown level of the province's pandemic response framework since March 1, with the government expected to announce a four-week Ontario-wide move to that same level later Thursday.

Of the new cases, 17 are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, five are in district communities and one is in a First Nation. Seven are household contacts of existing cases, seven are other close contacts, five had no known exposure to the virus, one is related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario and the source of exposure for the remaining three has yet to be determined.

Health unit tracking variant cases

The health unit has reported four cases identified as being variants of concern, with those numbers now being made available to the public each day.

All positive COVID-19 tests are screened for the presence of a variant of concern. DeMille said with results expected within four or five days after the initial positive test.

"What we see happen in the rest of the province and also other parts of the country, the [variants of concern] are spreading and they spread quicker than the regular coronavirus variant that we normally see," she said.

"We see it driving the increased case numbers, especially in other parts of Ontario, and that does put us at risk."

DeMille said one of the variant cases was an individual who had come from outside of the region and then had the result confirmed. But just how some of the others contracted the variant remains unknown, she added.

"That does raise the concern that there is coronavirus here that we haven't detected and that it could be spreading," she said.

According to the TBDHU, there have been 52 total COVID-19 related deaths in the Thunder Bay district, with 26 deaths occurring since January 1, 2021.

Data from the health unit shows that the average age of those who have died is 74, though DeMille said there has been at least one person in their 40s who has died.

The health unit data also shows 128 hospitalizations, including intensive care unit admissions, since January 1, 2021, with the average age of the patient as 57. DeMille said one person in their 20s has been among those who needed hospital care.