Thunder Bay hospital increases COVID-19 capacity as patient numbers rise

The Thunder Bay regional hospital has expanded its COVID-19 and intensive care units after a weekend surge of patients infected with the virus.

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials said that, as of Saturday, there were 35 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital, with 10 of them in the intensive care unit.

Those numbers increased significantly from the previous morning, when there had been 22 patients with five in the intensive care unit.

The hospital has expanded the dedicated COVID-19 unit to cover its entire 3A unit, as well as increasing the facility's ability to treat patients requiring intensive care in other areas of the hospital.

"If we need to triple our capacity to provide critical care, our plans allow us to do just that. We are ready to respond to our community's increasing needs during this pandemic," said hospital chief of staff and critical care physician Dr. Zaki Ahmed in a news release.

The hospital's overall patient occupancy had dropped to 75 per cent, after starting last week at 92 per cent.

Over the weekend, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 55 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, there were 343 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.