Three resident deaths from COVID-19 reported at Thunder Bay long-term care home

Three more residents of a Thunder Bay long-term care home in a COVID-19 outbreak have died from the virus.

A Monday update posted on the Southbridge Roseview website said there have now been 11 resident deaths at the facility.

The home said there are 17 active resident cases, along with 11 staff members who are active cases.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19, all of which are at the home and were detected through testing of all residents and staff members.

There are 118 active cases across the district.

There have been 13 total deaths in the Thunder Bay District.

Also, on Monday, the Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in its Rainy River region. It is one of five active cases in the health unit's area, along with three in the Sioux Lookout area and one in the Kenora area.