Thunder Bay's response to COVID-19

While there hasn't been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay yet, the effects of the global pandemic are being felt in and around the city.

Events are being cancelled and organizations are implementing new policies due to the outbreak. CBC Thunder Bay is keeping track of the announced responses, which can be found below (and keep in mind, this list, and the responses it includes, are subject to change as things develop):

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre

Visitor restrictions at the hospital are in place as of Friday, March 13. No visitors are allowed in the hospital, or its Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth Riverview Manor, expect for designated patient care partners. This measure will remain in place unti further notice.

All visitors to the hospital will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to their being admitted.

The hospital is establishing a COVID-19 assessment centre, which will be located outside the emergency department. The hospital expects it will be operational early next week, and advises that only people showing symptoms should go there for assessment.

Anyone with an appointment at the hospital is asked to arrive early, given the screening process will likely cause delays.

The City of Thunder Bay

City council meetings and ward meetings will continue as normal, and will remain open to the public.

City transit is operating as usual.

Business travel for city staff has been cancelled.

City-operated long-term care facilities and seniors housing complexes are limiting visitors, and screening all visitors for signs of illness.

The Thunder Bay Community Auditorium has postponed all events until early April.

The Thunder Bay Public Library has cancelled all internal and external programming for three weeks. All book drops have been temporarily closed, and patrons are asked to keep any materials they've checked out until further notice. The libraries themselves are currently open to the public.

St. Joseph's Care Group

St. Joseph's Care Group has begun COVID-19 screening at its sites in Thunder Bay, and is restricting visitors.

Public schools

All publicly-funded schools in Ontario are closed until April 5. Learning will be facilitated in other ways; the province said it's currently finalizing a plan.

The school closure does not apply to day cares located in schools, unless the school boards themselves decide to close them.

Lakehead University

All classes are being moved off-campus effective March 18. Classes will be delivered in alternative ways, such as online, until the end of the term.

Lakehead's Thunder Bay and Orillia campuses will remain open for the time being.

All events scheduled to take place on campus are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis; the 32nd annual LUNSA annual pow wow, scheduled for March 14 and 15, has been cancelled.

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine has cancelled all visits from international guests.

Up-to-date information can be found on Lakehead's COVID-19 web page and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine's COVID-19 web page.

Confederation College

The Thunder Bay campus remains open. Classes have not been cancelled or moved off-campus as of Friday, March 13; the college said it's preparing in case that changes.

The college's regional campuses in Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Wawa will be closed starting Monday, March 16. All classes at those campuses will be delivered online.

Water Week, scheduled to take place on the Thunder Bay campus, has been cancelled. Other events are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

New travel protocols for students and staff have been implemented.

Updates can be found at the college's COVID-19 web page.

The Thunder Bay International Airport

The airport is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public areas will be cleaned more frequently, and more hand sanitizer is being made available.

Passengers are advised to check airline websites for updates on specific flights.

First responders

Thunder Bay police, firefighters, and paramedics have begun screening calls for service for signs of COVID-19.

Firefighters have postponed their upcoming recruitment process, which was to begin on March 28 with written tests for applicants. Applicants will be advised of the new date when it's available.

Sports

The SIJHL has cancelled the remainder of its season.

This year's Northern Bands Hockey Tournament has been cancelled.

The 2020 Little NHL tournament has been cancelled.

The American Collegiate Hockey Association championships have been cancelled; Lakehead University's women's hockey team was scheduled to compete.

Hockey Canada, and the Ontario Minor Hockey Association, have suspended all hockey activities.

Other events

The Spring Home and Garden Show, scheduled for April 3, 4, and 5, has been cancelled.

The Argentine Tango workshop, scheduled for March 18-22 in the Baggage Building Arts Centre at Prince Arthur's Landing, has been cancelled.