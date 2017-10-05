Canada Games Complex, Fort William Gardens slated to reopen in coming weeks

The City of Thunder Bay has announced plans to reopen more facilities, including the Canada Games Complex and Fort William Gardens, after they were temporarily closed months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city released a tentative timeline for the reopening of several more of its buildings on Tuesday.

They include city-run and private home child care centres, most of which are either open now or anticipated to reopen later this month, or in October.

Churchill Pool has reopened for swimming by appointment only, and the Canada Games Complex is expected to open the week of Sept. 21.

The city said babysitting services and towel rentals won't be available at the complex when it reopens, and there will be limited capacity in work-out areas to facilitate physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Fort William Stadium and Current River Arena have reopened, and Delaney and Port Arthur arenas are expected to resume operations later this month.

Grandview and Neebing arenas, and the Fort William Gardens and curling club, are expected to reopen in the coming weeks.

The city said its Current River, North McIntyre, Oliver Road and West Thunder community centres have reopened.

Registered and drop-in programs at the 55 Plus Centre are set to resume on Sept. 21, and West Arthur Older Adult Programming is expected to resume on Sept. 24.

Neighbourhood recreation programs at Westmount, St. Thomas, and St. Margaret schools are anticipated to resume in late September, and the city said limited programming and rentals at the Baggage Building Arts Centre will be available in early October.

Finally, the Conservatory is now open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.