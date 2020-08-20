Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One case involves a woman in her 20s whose exposure to the virus was related to travel, the health unit indicated in a release. That individual is currently self-isolating.

The other case is already resolved. It involves a woman in her 30s, and it is not known how individual was exposed.

In some cases, individuals who are tested can have a "weakly positive" result. "The status of these individuals can be considered 'resolved' soon after it is reported, meaning the individual was determined not to be an active (infectious) case at the time of the test," the release stated.

The two newly reported cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district to 102.

There is currently only one active case in the region.